BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 Benchmark Electronics Inc Says Company Continues To Target A 15
* Benchmark electronics reports first quarter results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.22
* Qtrly non gaap earnings per share $0.26
* Qtrly net sales $549 million versus $621 million
* Sees q2 2016 revenue between $570-$600 million
* Sees q2 diluted earnings per share between $0.29-$0.33
* 20% reduction in cash cycle days exiting 2016
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $624.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7