BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 Crestwood Equity Partners Lp
* Crestwood forms strategic joint venture with consolidated edison, announces first quarter distribution and updates 2016 outlook
* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda of $435 million to $465 million
* Sees 2016 growth project capital spending and joint venture contributions in range of $50 million to $75 million
* Sees 2016 maintenance capital spending in range of $16 million to $18 million
* Declared partnership's quarterly cash distribution of $0.60 per limited partner unit for quarter ended march 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7