BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc
* Fairchild reports results for the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.10
* Q1 sales $327 million versus i/b/e/s view $323.6 million
* Co, on Semiconductor continue to work "cooperatively and expeditiously to obtain required regulatory approvals"
* Given current acquisition process, Fairchild has discontinued its practice of providing detailed forward guidance
* Has discontinued practice of conducting earnings conference call to discuss its financial results
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7