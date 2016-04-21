BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 Privatebancorp Inc
* Privatebancorp reports first quarter 2016 earnings
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.62
* Net interest income grew to $139.5 million in q1 2016, increasing 14 percent from q1 2015
* Allowance for loan losses was $165.4 million at march 31, 2016, versus $160.7 million at december 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7