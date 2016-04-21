BRIEF-Assured Guaranty comments on modification of PREPA restructuring support agreement
* Assured Guaranty comments on modification of PREPA restructuring support agreement
April 21 Chartwell Retirement Residences
* Chartwell announces acquisition of luxury retirement residence in ottawa, ontario
* Chartwell retirement residences says aggregateâ purchase price of $68.4 million
* Chartwell expects to generate a first year unlevered yield of 6.6%
* Purchase price will be settled by assumption of $22.1 million mortgage bearing interest at 4.56% and maturing march 1, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Assured Guaranty comments on modification of PREPA restructuring support agreement
BEIJING, April 6 China's Ant Financial tried to soothe security concerns about its proposed $880 million takeover MoneyGram International Inc on Thursday, saying it intends to store U.S. user data locally once the deal closes.
* Pinnacle Financial Partners obtains regulatory approvals to acquire BNC Bancorp