April 21 Union Pacific Corp

* Union pacific reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $4.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.9 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $1.16

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Union pacific corp says quarterly freight revenue decreased 14 percent compared to q1 2015,

* Q1 business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, declined 8 percent compared to 2015

* Union pacific corp says q1 operating ratio of 65.1 percent, up 0.3 points

* Net impact of lower fuel prices during quarter negatively impacted operating ratio by about 0.5 points

* Union pacific corp says q1 chemicals volume was flat compared to 2015