April 21 Heritage Financial Corp

* Q1 earnings per share $0.30

* Heritage financial announces first quarter 2016 results and declares regular cash dividend

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increases regular quarterly cash dividend by 9.1 percent to $0.12per share

* Net interest income increased 0.3%, to $32.8 million for quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Net interest margin for q1 2016 decreased 27 basis points to 4.04% from 4.31% for same period in 2015

* Allowance for loan losses was $29.7 million at both march 31, 2016 and december 31, 2015