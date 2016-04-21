BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 Air Methods
* Projects 1st Quarter Diluted Eps From Continuing Operations Of $0.51 - $0.53
* Sees q1 2016 revenue about $270 million
* Sees q1 2016 earnings per share about $0.51 to $0.53 from continuing operations
* Qtrly preliminary net revenue per transport declined 0.2% to $11,623
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $271.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q1 total patient transports by community bases increased 22.6% to 16,980 from 13,852 in q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7