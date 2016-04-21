BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 Silicom Ltd
* Silicom reports financial results for the 1st quarter of 2016
* Q1 revenue rose 14 percent to $21.4 million
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.26
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.41
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $20.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7