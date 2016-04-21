April 21 Signature Resources Ltd

* Brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1 million

* Says Company Will Issue Up To A Maximum Of A Combination Of 20 Mln Units And Flow

* Intends to use proceeds of offering for development of company's lingman lake project

* Through units, at a price of $0.05/unit