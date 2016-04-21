BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 GATX Corp
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $1.66
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $5.25 to $5.45
* Qtrly total revenues $334.4 million versus $319.7 million
* Q1 revenue view $320.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7