April 21 Monarch Financial Holdings Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.34

* Monarch financial profits rise 17 percent to a new quarterly record, cash dividend declared

* Board of directors announced a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.09 per common share

* Quarterly payment represents a 10% increase over dividend paid in q2 of 2015