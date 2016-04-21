BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 Monarch Financial Holdings Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.34
* Monarch financial profits rise 17 percent to a new quarterly record, cash dividend declared
* Board of directors announced a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.09 per common share
* Quarterly payment represents a 10% increase over dividend paid in q2 of 2015
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7