BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 Syntel Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.63
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion
* Says gross margin was 37.2 percent in Q1, compared to 35.7 percent in prior-year period
* Q1 revenue $241.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $245.6 million
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.55 to $2.80
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.91, revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7