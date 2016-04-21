April 21 (Reuters) -

* Cone Midstream increases quarterly cash distribution

* Cone Midstream Partners LP says declaration of a cash distribution of $0.245 per unit with respect to q1 of 2016

* Cone midstream partners lp says distribution, which equates to an annual rate of $0.98 per unit, represents an increase of 3.7% over prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [CNNX.N ] )