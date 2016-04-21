BRIEF-KKR Financial Holdings LLC announces redemption of all outstanding 7.5 pct senior notes due 2042
* KKR Financial Holdings LLC announces redemption of all outstanding 7.500% senior notes due 2042
April 21 NVR Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $15.79
* Q1 earnings per share view $14.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Nvr, inc. Announces first quarter results
* Q1 revenue $1.144 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.14 billion
* New homebuilding orders in q1 of 2016 increased 5% to 4,137 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
LONDON, April 7 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Friday that planned changes to financial regulation in the United States did not appear to amount to a wholesale rolling back of rules that would endanger international cooperation.
April 7 UK-based Metro Bank Plc on Friday appointed Alec Viney as director, commercial banking.