* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
April 21 Madalena Energy Inc :
* Madalena announces fourth quarter and year end 2015 financial results and provides operations update and 2016 outlook
* Oil and gas production averaged 3,274 boe/d (Q4-2014 - 4,075 boe/d) for Q4
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.01
* Company not in a position to provide guidance on its 2016 capital program
* Expects Q1 - 2016 sales volumes to average approximately 3,000 boe/d
* Does not expect forecasted cash flows from operating activities to be sufficient to meet anticipated 2016, 2017 capital commitments
* Need to raise capital to fund 2016 and 2017 capital commitments creates uncertainty that cast doubt ability to continue as going concern
* Continues to investigate alternative sources of capital, opportunities to extend drilling commitments to address liquidity challenges
* Is examining alternative sources of capital, including potential debt and equity financing and ways to monetize its assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7
* KKR Financial Holdings LLC announces redemption of all outstanding 7.500% senior notes due 2042