BRIEF-KKR Financial Holdings LLC announces redemption of all outstanding 7.5 pct senior notes due 2042
April 21 Cherokee Global Brands
* Cherokee global brands announces license agreement with Ahold for its Cherokee brand in the Czech Republic
* Cherokee branded product will launch in Albert's stores in Czech Republic beginning fall 2016
LONDON, April 7 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Friday that planned changes to financial regulation in the United States did not appear to amount to a wholesale rolling back of rules that would endanger international cooperation.
April 7 UK-based Metro Bank Plc on Friday appointed Alec Viney as director, commercial banking.