April 21 Nucor Corp

* Nucor reports results for first quarter of 2016

* Q1 sales $3.72 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.64 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.22

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 average scrap and scrap substitute cost per ton used during q1 of 2016 was $193 , a decrease of 40% from $324 in q1 of 2015

* Nucor's q1 of 2016 results include a charge of $27.5 million ( $0.05 per diluted share)

* Average sales price per ton in q1 of 2016 decreased 23% from q1 of 2015

* Total tons shipped to outside customers were 6,148,000 tons in q1 of 2016, a 9% increase from q1 of 2015

* Nucor corp sees earnings in q2 of 2016 to be significantly improved from q1 of 2016

* Nucor corp sees increased profitability for our downstream products segment in q2 of 2016 as compared to q1 of 2016

* Nucor corp says performance of raw materials segment is expected to improve in q2 of 2016 as compared to q1 of 2016

* Performance of steel mills segment is expected to improve in q2 of 2016 as compared to q1 of 2016

* Improved performance by steel mills segment in q2 of 2016 will be tempered by rising scrap prices

* Performance of raw materials segment is expected to improve in q2 of 2016 as compared to q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )