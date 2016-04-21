BRIEF-Baker Hughes average U.S. Rig count for March 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in Feb.
April 21 Simmons First National Corp
* Simmons announces 48 percent increase in core earnings
* Q1 core earnings per share $0.76
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.77
* Says Net Interest Income for Q1 of 2016 was $70.2 million, an increase of $17.3 million
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7
* KKR Financial Holdings LLC announces redemption of all outstanding 7.500% senior notes due 2042