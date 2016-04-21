April 21 Simmons First National Corp

* Simmons announces 48 percent increase in core earnings

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.76

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.77

* Says Net Interest Income for Q1 of 2016 was $70.2 million, an increase of $17.3 million

