BRIEF-Baker Hughes average U.S. Rig count for March 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in Feb.
April 21 Imaflex Inc
* Imaflex inc. Announces an increase in revenues and profitability for the year ended december 31, 2015
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.006
* Qtrly revenues $17.08 million versus $15.86 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7
* KKR Financial Holdings LLC announces redemption of all outstanding 7.500% senior notes due 2042