* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
April 21 Aura Minerals Inc
* Aura minerals announces suspension of operations at san andres mine
* Decision to suspend operations at san andres has been taken as a result of approximately 20 individuals unlawfully entering mine site
* Permanent employment of about 1,000 direct, indirect local employees, contractors has been suspended until situation is resolved
* "approximately 20 individuals unlawfully entered mine site and forcefully disrupted normal operations" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7
* KKR Financial Holdings LLC announces redemption of all outstanding 7.500% senior notes due 2042