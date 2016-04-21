BRIEF-Baker Hughes average U.S. Rig count for March 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in Feb.
April 21 TapImmune Inc:
* TapImmune announces phase 2 ovarian cancer trial study with Astrazeneca/Medimmune and Sloan Kettering Cancer Institute
* Study will commence in Q2 of 2016 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7
* KKR Financial Holdings LLC announces redemption of all outstanding 7.500% senior notes due 2042