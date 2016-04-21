BRIEF-TSMC and Nanjing subsidiary order machinery from ASM Japan, Fonda Technology
April 7 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
April 21 Interoil Corp
* Interoil secures us$400 million credit facility
* New facility will refinance and replace existing us$300 million secured capital expenditure facility
* Facility is secured at an annual interest rate of libor plus 6%, with maturity extended from end of 2016 to end of 2017
* Interoil corp says new facility maturity extended from end of 2016 to end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
April 7 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
OSLO, April 7 Norway's $915-billion sovereign wealth fund, a major investor in oil firm BP, welcomed the lower pay offered to its chief executive Bob Dudley, the fund's CEO told Reuters on Friday.
LONDON, April 7 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney called on Friday for Britain and the European Union to recognise each others' bank rules after Brexit or risk a potentially damaging hit to financial services across Europe.