April 21 Interoil Corp

* Interoil secures us$400 million credit facility

* New facility will refinance and replace existing us$300 million secured capital expenditure facility

* Facility is secured at an annual interest rate of libor plus 6%, with maturity extended from end of 2016 to end of 2017

* Interoil corp says new facility maturity extended from end of 2016 to end of 2017