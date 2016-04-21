BRIEF-Baker Hughes average U.S. Rig count for March 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in Feb.
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
April 21 American River Bankshares
* American river bankshares reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.19
* Net interest income was $5.0 million in q1 2016 compared to $4.7 million in q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7
* KKR Financial Holdings LLC announces redemption of all outstanding 7.500% senior notes due 2042