PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 7
April 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 21 SunEdison Inc :
* SunEdison undertakes Chapter 11 reorganization
* Has secured commitments for new capital totaling up to $300 million in debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing
* Proceeding with work on ongoing projects, both in U.S. and elsewhere
* Has commenced a process to restructure its balance sheet
* New financing will support day-to-day operations during reorganization
* SunEdison's publicly-traded yieldcos, TerraForm Power and TerraForm Global are not part of filing
* Routemaster acquires Royalty Portfolio Interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Routemaster Capital Inc - as consideration for purchasing Quebec Gold royalty, routemaster will issue to vendor 11 million common shares