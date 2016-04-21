April 21 SunEdison Inc :

* SunEdison undertakes Chapter 11 reorganization

* Has secured commitments for new capital totaling up to $300 million in debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing

* Proceeding with work on ongoing projects, both in U.S. and elsewhere

* Has commenced a process to restructure its balance sheet

* New financing will support day-to-day operations during reorganization

* SunEdison's publicly-traded yieldcos, TerraForm Power and TerraForm Global are not part of filing

* Has hired Rothschild Inc and McKinsey Recovery & Transformation Services U.S. LLC as advisors