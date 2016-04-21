PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 7
April 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 21 Terraform Power Inc
* Terraform Power comments on SunEdison's chapter 11 restructuring filing
* Terraform Power believes that it has sufficient liquidity to operate its business
* Intends to coordinate with sunedison so that company's facilities and their operations continue to perform uninterrupted
* Terraform power expects to continue to operate in ordinary course and to meet its financial obligations on a timely basis
* Equity interests of terraform power,global in wind,solar power plants owned by respective units not available to satisfy claims of sunedison creditors
* Anticipates SunEdison will continue to provide asset management, O&M services for co's power plants following filing
* Expects that SunEdison generally will continue to fulfill its obligations to provide corporate level support to terraform power
* Says Terraform power will work with its project lenders to obtain waivers and/or forbearance agreements
* Due to Sunedison's bankruptcy filing,there may now exist defaults under many of co's non-recourse project-debt financing agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Routemaster acquires Royalty Portfolio Interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Routemaster Capital Inc - as consideration for purchasing Quebec Gold royalty, routemaster will issue to vendor 11 million common shares