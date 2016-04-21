PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 7
April 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 21 Endeavour Mining Corp:
* Endeavour and True Gold shareholders approve acquisition transaction
* Endeavour shareholders also approved issuance of up to 1.6 million new shares to La Mancha Holding S.Àr.L.
* Issuance in addition to up to 5.9 million new shares being issued to La Mancha due to Anti-Dilution right for proceeds of C$82.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
April 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Routemaster acquires Royalty Portfolio Interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Routemaster Capital Inc - as consideration for purchasing Quebec Gold royalty, routemaster will issue to vendor 11 million common shares