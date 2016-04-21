April 21 Hawaiian Holdings Inc :

* Hawaiian Holdings reports 2016 first quarter financial results

* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.95

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.80

* Sees Q2 cost per ASM excluding fuel (cents) up 3.5% to up 6.5%

* Sees FY cost per ASM excluding fuel (cents) up in low single digit range

* Sees Q2 ASMS (millions) up 1.5% to up 3.5%

* Sees FY ASMS (millions) up 2.5% to up 5.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)