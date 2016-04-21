BRIEF-Pernix Therapeutics provides update on arbitration
* Pernix therapeutics - pernix and gsk had been in arbitration regarding claims related to treximet asset purchase agreement and supply agreement
April 21 Maxim Integrated Products Inc
* Maxim integrated reports results for the third quarter of fiscal 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.41 excluding items
* Sees q4 revenue $555 million to $595 million
* Q3 revenue $555 million versus i/b/e/s view $555.4 million
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.48
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 gaap earnings per share $0.40 to $0.46
* Sees earnings per share $0.45 to $0.51 excluding special items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $569.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Pernix therapeutics - pernix and gsk had been in arbitration regarding claims related to treximet asset purchase agreement and supply agreement
* Natera Inc announces appointment of mike brophy as new chief financial officer
* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc - signed a $150 million royalty agreement with healthcare royalty partners