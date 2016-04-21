April 21 Lakeland Industries Inc

* Lakeland industries, inc. Reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results

* Q4 sales declined by 19% from same period last year amid absence of emergency ebola-related orders, global economic headwinds

* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.01

* Qtrly loss per share $0.21

* Qtrly net sales from continuing operations $20.5 million versus $25.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)