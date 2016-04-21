BRIEF-Pernix Therapeutics provides update on arbitration
* Pernix therapeutics - pernix and gsk had been in arbitration regarding claims related to treximet asset purchase agreement and supply agreement
April 21 Lakeland Industries Inc
* Lakeland industries, inc. Reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results
* Q4 sales declined by 19% from same period last year amid absence of emergency ebola-related orders, global economic headwinds
* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.01
* Qtrly loss per share $0.21
* Qtrly net sales from continuing operations $20.5 million versus $25.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Pernix therapeutics - pernix and gsk had been in arbitration regarding claims related to treximet asset purchase agreement and supply agreement
* Natera Inc announces appointment of mike brophy as new chief financial officer
* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc - signed a $150 million royalty agreement with healthcare royalty partners