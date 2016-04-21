BRIEF-Pernix Therapeutics provides update on arbitration
* Pernix therapeutics - pernix and gsk had been in arbitration regarding claims related to treximet asset purchase agreement and supply agreement
April 21 Bj's Restaurants Inc
* Bj's restaurants, inc. Reports fiscal 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.47
* Q1 revenue $243.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $244.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bj's restaurants inc qtrly comparable restaurant sales rose 0.6%
* Natera Inc announces appointment of mike brophy as new chief financial officer
* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc - signed a $150 million royalty agreement with healthcare royalty partners