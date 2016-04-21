BRIEF-Pernix Therapeutics provides update on arbitration
* Pernix therapeutics - pernix and gsk had been in arbitration regarding claims related to treximet asset purchase agreement and supply agreement
April 21 Galapagos NV :
* Galapagos reports additional data with filgotinib from the phase 2 fitzroy study
* Galapagos nv says intends to initiate a phase 3 study with filgotinib in crohn's disease later in 2016
* Natera Inc announces appointment of mike brophy as new chief financial officer
* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc - signed a $150 million royalty agreement with healthcare royalty partners