April 21 Visa Inc
* Visa Inc reaches preliminary agreement to amend
transaction with Visa Europe
* The terms of transaction remain otherwise unchanged
* Instead of an earn-out, cash consideration payable in
transaction will be increased by EUR1.75 billion
* Says "closing could extend beyond end of company's fiscal
q3"
* Deal remains subject to negotiation of definitive
documentation of this amendment and regulatory approval
* Cash consideration of EUR750 million payable upon closing,
and EUR1.0 billion, plus 4% compound annual interest
* Co and Visa Europe reached preliminary agreement to amend
transaction agreement to eliminate earn-out portion of
transaction consideration
