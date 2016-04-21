BRIEF-Pernix Therapeutics provides update on arbitration
* Pernix therapeutics - pernix and gsk had been in arbitration regarding claims related to treximet asset purchase agreement and supply agreement
April 21 Morningstar Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.67
* Reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue rose 1.2 percent to $192.1 million
* Expects to pay approximately $9.4 million for its regular quarterly dividend on April 29, 2016
* Says total assets under management and advisement for workplace solutions rose 8.7% to $89.1 billion at quarter-end
* Natera Inc announces appointment of mike brophy as new chief financial officer
* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc - signed a $150 million royalty agreement with healthcare royalty partners