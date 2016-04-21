BRIEF-Pernix Therapeutics provides update on arbitration
* Pernix therapeutics - pernix and gsk had been in arbitration regarding claims related to treximet asset purchase agreement and supply agreement
April 21 Hanesbrands Reports First :
* Quarter financial results
* Q1 sales $1.22 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.21 billion
* Sees FY 2016 sales $5.8 billion to $5.9 billion
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.26 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.85 to $1.91
* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.21
* Says expects 2016 net capital expenditures to be approximately $70 million
* Says has reaffirmed its financial guidance for full-year 2016
* Natera Inc announces appointment of mike brophy as new chief financial officer
* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc - signed a $150 million royalty agreement with healthcare royalty partners