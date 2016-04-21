BRIEF-Pernix Therapeutics provides update on arbitration
* Pernix therapeutics - pernix and gsk had been in arbitration regarding claims related to treximet asset purchase agreement and supply agreement
April 21 Inter Parfums Inc :
* Sees FY 2016 sales $500 million to $510 million
* Inter Parfums Inc reports 2016 first quarter sales
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.05 to $1.10
* At comparable foreign currency exchange rates, consolidated Q1 net sales increased 3.0% to $112.5 million as compared to prior year period. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Natera Inc announces appointment of mike brophy as new chief financial officer
* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc - signed a $150 million royalty agreement with healthcare royalty partners