BRIEF-Pernix Therapeutics provides update on arbitration
* Pernix therapeutics - pernix and gsk had been in arbitration regarding claims related to treximet asset purchase agreement and supply agreement
April 21 ZoomerMedia Ltd
* ZoomerMedia limited announces second quarter financial results
* Q2 revenue c$11.2 million
* Says net loss for three months ended February 29, 2016 was $0.8 million
* Natera Inc announces appointment of mike brophy as new chief financial officer
* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc - signed a $150 million royalty agreement with healthcare royalty partners