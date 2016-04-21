BRIEF-Pernix Therapeutics provides update on arbitration
* Pernix therapeutics - pernix and gsk had been in arbitration regarding claims related to treximet asset purchase agreement and supply agreement
April 21 Illumina Inc :
* Illumina files patent infringement suit in Switzerland against Genoma SA for infringement of NIPT patents
* Illumina Inc says seeking all available remedies, including damages and injunctive relief
* Natera Inc announces appointment of mike brophy as new chief financial officer
* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc - signed a $150 million royalty agreement with healthcare royalty partners