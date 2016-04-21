BRIEF-Pernix Therapeutics provides update on arbitration
* Pernix therapeutics - pernix and gsk had been in arbitration regarding claims related to treximet asset purchase agreement and supply agreement
April 21 Forward Air Corp :
* Q1 revenue $229.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $228.1 million
* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.57 to $0.61
* Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* Forward air corporation reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.43
* Sees Q2 revenue up 1 to 5 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Natera Inc announces appointment of mike brophy as new chief financial officer
* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc - signed a $150 million royalty agreement with healthcare royalty partners