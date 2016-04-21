BRIEF-Leap Therapeutics presents Biomarker and efficacy data
* Leap Therapeutics presents biomarker and efficacy data at the cholangiocarcinoma foundation 2017 annual meeting
April 21 Press Release
* Cepheid announces partner distribution agreement with medline
* Says medline will begin offering genexpert system to non-acute care laboratory customers in united states
* Distribution agreement with medline is effective immediately
* Subject to fda review of genexpert omni system and associated tests, medline will distribute co's clia-waived products for genexpert omni
* Gencor Industries Inc says backlog was $40.8 million at december 31, 2016 compared to $31.2 million at December 31, 2015
* Board of directors named for new company to be formed by the proposed merger of CSC and the enterprise services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise