BRIEF-Leap Therapeutics presents Biomarker and efficacy data
* Leap Therapeutics presents biomarker and efficacy data at the cholangiocarcinoma foundation 2017 annual meeting
April 21 First Financial Bankshares Inc
* q1 earnings per share $0.39
* First financial bankshares announces first quarter earnings results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income for q1 of 2016 increased 11.59 percent to $57.02 million
* Net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 4.15 percent for q1 of 2016 compared to 4.16 percent in q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Gencor Industries Inc says backlog was $40.8 million at december 31, 2016 compared to $31.2 million at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board of directors named for new company to be formed by the proposed merger of CSC and the enterprise services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise