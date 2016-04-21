April 21 Proofpoint Inc Says 2016 Non

* Proofpoint announces strong first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $79 million versus i/b/e/s view $76.3 million

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $83.5 million to $84.5 million

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.77

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.09

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $350.5 million to $353.5 million

* Gaap eps loss is expected to be in range of $0.07 to $0.08 per share

* Gaap eps loss is expected to be in range of $0.13 to $0.15 per share

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $83.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.22, revenue view $347.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Proofpoint inc says free cash flow is expected to be in range of $32.0 million to $36.0 million for fy 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)