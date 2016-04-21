BRIEF-Pernix Therapeutics provides update on arbitration
* Pernix therapeutics - pernix and gsk had been in arbitration regarding claims related to treximet asset purchase agreement and supply agreement
April 21 Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd :
* Aspen reports results for quarter ended March 31, 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $1.68
* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.29
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Natera Inc announces appointment of mike brophy as new chief financial officer
* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc - signed a $150 million royalty agreement with healthcare royalty partners