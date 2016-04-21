BRIEF-Leap Therapeutics presents Biomarker and efficacy data
* Leap Therapeutics presents biomarker and efficacy data at the cholangiocarcinoma foundation 2017 annual meeting
April 21 Schlumberger NV :
* Schlumberger Announces First-Quarter 2016 Results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.40 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $6.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.51 billion
* Quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share approved
* Cameron merger closed on April 1, 2016
* Capex (excluding multiclient, SPM investments and Cameron) is expected to be $2.0 billion for 2016
* Cameron capex in Q1 of 2016 was $37 million and is expected to be $200 million for 2016
* Says "our overall outlook for oil markets remains unchanged"
* Schlumberger NV says global spending reductions in 2016 are approaching 25%
* Environment expected to continue deteriorating over coming quarter given magnitude and erratic nature of disruptions in activity
* "overall outlook for oil markets remains unchanged with tightening of supply-demand balance expected to continue during rest of year"
* Quarter revenue of $1.5 billion decreased 25% sequentially
* Production in North America continues to fall as effects of decline become more pronounced
* "we are still optimistic and confident about medium term outlook for Schlumberger" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Gencor Industries Inc says backlog was $40.8 million at december 31, 2016 compared to $31.2 million at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board of directors named for new company to be formed by the proposed merger of CSC and the enterprise services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise