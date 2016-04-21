April 21 Shore Bancshares Inc :

* Shore Bancshares reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.19

* Shore Bancshares Inc says net interest income was $9.2 million for Q1 of 2016, compared to $9.3 million for q4 of 2015

* Shore Bancshares Inc qtrly basic net income per common share $ 0.19