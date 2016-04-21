BRIEF-Leap Therapeutics presents Biomarker and efficacy data
* Leap Therapeutics presents biomarker and efficacy data at the cholangiocarcinoma foundation 2017 annual meeting
April 21 Associated Banc-corp :
* Associated Banc-Corp reports first quarter earnings of $0.27 per share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.27
* Corp qtrly net interest income of $172 million, up $4 million
* Corp qtrly provision for credit losses of $20 million was flat from Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Leap Therapeutics presents biomarker and efficacy data at the cholangiocarcinoma foundation 2017 annual meeting
* Gencor Industries Inc says backlog was $40.8 million at december 31, 2016 compared to $31.2 million at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board of directors named for new company to be formed by the proposed merger of CSC and the enterprise services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise