BRIEF-Pernix Therapeutics provides update on arbitration
* Pernix therapeutics - pernix and gsk had been in arbitration regarding claims related to treximet asset purchase agreement and supply agreement
April 21 Boston Beer Co Inc
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $6.50 to $7.30
* Q1 revenue $188.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $198.4 million
* Boston beer reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.53
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly depletions decreased 5% from comparable 13-week period in 2015
* Estimates a full year gross margin target of between 51% and 53%
* Full-Year 2016 depletion and shipment change is now estimated at between minus 4% and plus 2%
* Full-Year 2016 capital spending is now estimated to be between $50 million and $70 million
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $7.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Natera Inc announces appointment of mike brophy as new chief financial officer
* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc - signed a $150 million royalty agreement with healthcare royalty partners