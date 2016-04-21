BRIEF-Pernix Therapeutics provides update on arbitration
* Pernix therapeutics - pernix and gsk had been in arbitration regarding claims related to treximet asset purchase agreement and supply agreement
April 21 Yum! Brands Inc
* Yum! Brands Inc announces new securitization financing facility
* Bridge facility currently has outstanding borrowings of approximately $2.0 billion
* Securitization financing is expected to be comprised of at least $2.0 billion of senior term notes securitizing taco bell U.S. Royalties
* Sees proceeds of securitization financing to be used for repayment of bridge facility, payment of transaction costs related to refinancing
* Natera Inc announces appointment of mike brophy as new chief financial officer
* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc - signed a $150 million royalty agreement with healthcare royalty partners