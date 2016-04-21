BRIEF-Pernix Therapeutics provides update on arbitration
* Pernix therapeutics - pernix and gsk had been in arbitration regarding claims related to treximet asset purchase agreement and supply agreement
April 21 Enterprise Bancorp Inc
* Announces Rights And Community-Based common stock offerings
* Enterprise Bancorp Inc says intends to raise up to $10 million in capital through rights offering to its existing stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Pernix therapeutics - pernix and gsk had been in arbitration regarding claims related to treximet asset purchase agreement and supply agreement
* Natera Inc announces appointment of mike brophy as new chief financial officer
* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc - signed a $150 million royalty agreement with healthcare royalty partners