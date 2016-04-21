BRIEF-Leap Therapeutics presents Biomarker and efficacy data
* Leap Therapeutics presents biomarker and efficacy data at the cholangiocarcinoma foundation 2017 annual meeting
April 21 Lime Energy Co
* Lime energy appoints bruce torkelson as chief financial officer
* Lime energy co says lime energy's current chief financial officer, mary colleen brennan, will be stepping down from her position
* Mary colleen brennan will remain with company until may 31, 2016 and will work closely with torkelson to ensure a smooth transition
* Gencor Industries Inc says backlog was $40.8 million at december 31, 2016 compared to $31.2 million at December 31, 2015
* Board of directors named for new company to be formed by the proposed merger of CSC and the enterprise services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise